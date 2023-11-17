Marvel Star Ryan Reynolds Appointed to the Order of British Columbia

Marvel star Ryan Reynolds was recognized with a massive honor from the Order of British Columbia this week. The Deadpool 3 actor was appointed to the Order along with 13 other individuals out of the 200+ that were submitted. The British Columbian government has said that the recipients are from "all walks of life and from all parts of the province." Reynolds is a bit of a special case as he usually resides in New York and travels a lot for his football team's games. Sometime this fall, the Deadpool actor will have to show up to collect his honor from the Order itself. It should be an emotional moment for Reynolds as he begins a very busy year.

"As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am honoured to welcome these 14 members," Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia said. "This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations. It is my great pleasure to share my congratulations to all new appointments to the order."

This is a gigantic honour and dream come true. 🇨🇦 Thank you https://t.co/paPXYDdKoO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 16, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Collecting Honors From Wrexham

(Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Way earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were given the Freedom of Wrexham for their efforts to revitalize Wrexham AFC. The football club had fallen on hard times and the two celebrities stepped in to purchase it. In their first year of ownership, Wrexham became an international story with a successful TV show and a reinvigorated fanbase. The people who had been following for generations had never given up, but they had a renewed sense of pride in the side they supported.

Council leader Mark Pritchard delivered some kind remarks at the tail end of 2022. He offered, "These two Hollywood stars have had an incredible impact on both the football club and the community, and have helped catapult Wrexham onto the world stage."

"I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters' Trust and I don't think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment." Reynolds told fans durign the ceremony. "I'm so touched I get to be a part of this story. I know that we are here so that you guys can thank us for some reason, but I feel like it is the other way around. We want to thank you for what you have given us. Words are too clumsy to quantify what it means to me."

What Does The Region Mean To These Two Celebrities?

(Photo: FX)

During that ceremony in Wrexham, McElhenney chimed-in, "I firmly contend that connection of the people of Philadelphia, the people of Wrexham, I think you can find that in the middle of the United States, in the middle of Saskatchewan (in Canada), in Brazil, in China, I believe we are all the same… Very specifically working class people. If you saw in the show someone who looked like you or sounded like you, it's because they are you."

Back when they purchased the club, Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intentions to turn things around completely. "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the two told a nervous Wrexham fanbase. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

