Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon’s Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.

Netflix is kicking its weekend programming off on Thursday with the release of Ultraman Season 2. Friday will follow with the original film Choose or Die, and original shows like Mal and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Potentially the big release of the weekend belongs to Prime Video, even though the Amazon service is only adding a couple of titles to its lineup on Friday. One of those titles is Outer Range, a mysterious new thriller starring Josh Brolin. Reality TV fans will be excited to know that The Kardashians debuts on Hulu on Thursday.

You can check out the weekend’s full streaming calendar below!

Netflix

APRIL 14

Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

APRIL 15

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES

Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES

Mai — NETFLIX SERIES

APRIL 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Man of God — NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

APRIL 14

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

APRIL 17

The House, 2017

Hulu

APRIL 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

APRIL 15

BLACK DEATH (2010)

COMPLIANCE (2012)

DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015)

Paramount+

APRIL 14

Cecilia premiere

APRIL 15

Come Dance With Me (Season 1)

Rugrats (10 new episodes)

Peacock

APRIL 14

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The Big Break, Season 6

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)

APRIL 15

EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

APRIL 16

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles

EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs

EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne

EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver

Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Brentford

Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Atlanta, GA

USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions

APRIL 17

EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris

Paris Roubaix Cycling

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley

Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers

Amazon Prime Video

APRIL 15

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)