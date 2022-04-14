Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon’s Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.
Netflix is kicking its weekend programming off on Thursday with the release of Ultraman Season 2. Friday will follow with the original film Choose or Die, and original shows like Mal and Anatomy of a Scandal.
Potentially the big release of the weekend belongs to Prime Video, even though the Amazon service is only adding a couple of titles to its lineup on Friday. One of those titles is Outer Range, a mysterious new thriller starring Josh Brolin. Reality TV fans will be excited to know that The Kardashians debuts on Hulu on Thursday.
You can check out the weekend’s full streaming calendar below!
Netflix
APRIL 14
Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
APRIL 15
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES
Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM
Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES
Mai — NETFLIX SERIES
APRIL 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Man of God — NETFLIX FILM
HBO Max
APRIL 14
The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
APRIL 17
The House, 2017
Hulu
APRIL 14
The Kardashians: Series Premiere
APRIL 15
BLACK DEATH (2010)
COMPLIANCE (2012)
DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015)
Paramount+
APRIL 14
Cecilia premiere
APRIL 15
Come Dance With Me (Season 1)
Rugrats (10 new episodes)
Peacock
APRIL 14
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The Big Break, Season 6
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)
APRIL 15
EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
APRIL 16
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles
EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs
EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne
EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver
Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Brentford
Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Atlanta, GA
USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions
APRIL 17
EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris
Paris Roubaix Cycling
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley
Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers
Amazon Prime Video
APRIL 15
Outer Range S1 (2022)
Verdict S1 (2022)