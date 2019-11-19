New Study Suggests 66% Of Marvel Fans Would Prefer Watching New MCU Movies At Home

With the launch of Disney+ last week, fans are already gearing up for the inevitable bevy of content coming to the streaming service which includes a variety of new shows directly from Marvel Studios. These new shows will be defining moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, delivering the next chapter for characters in the MCU and also introducing new heroes that will later transition to the big screen. Fans will only get the chance to see these on Disney+ while the feature films still premiere in theaters, but according to a new study the majority of Marvel fans wish they could just stay at home for all of it.

In a new survey conducted by Flixed, the site reveals surprising new data about the viewing habits of fans by generation and by the feature films they’re interested. With 1,000 people surveyed, the study revealed that 66% of fans would consider seeing the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home with only 34% saying “No, I would need to see it in theaters.” Those polled delivered the same percentages when asked about Star Wars, but a whopping 73% of respondents said they would watch the next film in the DC Universe at home with 75% saying they’d watch the next Harry Potter movie at home.

To further extrapolate on the rise of new streaming services in the coming years (NBC’s Peacock will debut in April of 2020 with HBO Max arriving in May), the survey asked how these services (new and old) would effect their theater attendance in the next three years with 64% saying they will go to the movies less often. 30% said they wouldn’t go less or more because of streaming services with only 6% saying they would go more because of streaming services.

This could end up being a good thing for the new class and old guard of streaming as they all compete with their own original feature films. Disney+ debuted with originals Lady and the Tramp and Noelle while original feature films for Peacock will be developed by Universal with Warner Bros. making new films for HBO Max. It remains to be seen what effect this will have on theater attendance in the future though since 2019’s box office is lagging behind 2018 but sits a few percentage points ahead of the four years prior.

No matter your preference, Marvel Studios will have something to fit your inclination with Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Ant-Man 3, and Blade headed for theaters, while Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.