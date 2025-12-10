New Supergirl Footage Teases Milly Alcock’s Intergalactic DCU Adventure

The new DC Universe is currently riding high following the massive critical and commercial success of Superman. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are now shifting the spotlight toward their next major theatrical release, Supergirl, to keep the momentum going. The movie stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El and adapts the acclaimed comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The story takes the Kryptonian warrior on a brutal cosmic quest for revenge that stands distinctly apart from her cousin’s earthbound heroics. While the first Supergirl trailer is confirmed to arrive this Thursday, December 11th, the studio has decided to give the eager fanbase an early glimpse at the highly anticipated project with some fresh footage.

A new fifteen-second teaser for Supergirl was released today by James Gunn to help hype the upcoming trailer debut. The footage offers a rapid look at some of the scenes that establish the distinct visual identity of the film. There’s more drinking, more attitude (set to a soundtrack of pop punk pioneers Blondie), and a distinctly off-world vibe. One shot, including some gun-toting scoundrels, looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a Guardians of the Galaxy movie:

This marketing rollout mirrors the strategy used for Superman, where brief glimpses of Metropolis preceded the full story reveal to build hype. However, this teaser highlights immediate stylistic differences from the bright optimism of the previous film. For instance, the grittier color patterns and rugged textures on display echo the space Western atmosphere of the original comic book. This specific aesthetic choice underscores DC Studios’ committed strategy to allow each movie and television show to find its own tone and style inside the shared universe. DC also revealed a poster ahead of the teaser for the teaser:

Can Supergirl Become More Successful Than Superman?

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The announcement of the Supergirl trailer earlier this week has generated a wave of positive engagement on social media that surpasses the initial reaction to the very first Superman reveal. That’s not surprising. The inaugural film of the DCU faced the monumental task of fighting against years of accumulated skepticism resulting from the many failures of the previous DC Extended Universe. General audiences were understandably hesitant to invest in yet another reboot of the Man of Steel. However, Superman cleared that hurdle with flying colors and firmly established the new regime’s quality standard. That means Supergirl is now positioned to capitalize on that hard-won momentum.

Superman also demonstrated that the new DCU is a lived-in universe filled with quirky characters. As a result, fans are evidently ready to dive into another adventure that promises to bring even more beloved figures to theaters. The biggest draw for many is the inclusion of the Main Man himself. Supergirl features the first theatrical adaptation of Lobo, with Jason Momoa bringing the intergalactic bounty hunter to life. This casting choice has been a topic of fan conversation for years, and seeing it finally realized is a dream come true for many fans. Plus, the prospect of seeing Alcock’s Supergirl trade blows and barbs with Momoa’s Lobo is exciting in itself.

Confidence in the project is further bolstered by the talent assembled behind the scenes. Screenwriter Ana Nogueira has quickly become a key architect for the future of the DCU. Her script for Supergirl reportedly stunned James Gunn, leading directly to her involvement in other high-profile projects. Nogueira is currently working on a live-action Teen Titans movie and has been tapped to write the next movie for Wonder Woman. This level of trust from the studio leadership indicates that the story for Supergirl is something truly special.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

