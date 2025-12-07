Supergirl Trailer Release Confirmed With First Footage

The first footage of Supergirl has been revealed ahead of a brand new trailer. James Gunn’s new DC universe kicked off in earnest earlier this year with the release of Superman. The film established the new DC world, complete with superheroes who are already in their prime, ditching origin stories for characters that fans are well-acquainted with. The film teed up future DC adventures, including the long-awaited Supergirl film. Kal-el’s alien cousin will be making her way to the big screen in 2026, sporting an edgier attitude compared to Big Blue himself. It should make for an interesting film and one with a notably different tone from Gunn’s film.

We know a bit about Supergirl already, but a lot has been kept under wraps. For starters, Milly Alcock will play Supergirl herself, Kara. This will be the character’s second big screen outing after the release of the original Supergirl in 1984. That movie was intended to be a spin-off of the Christopher Reeve Superman films, but it is largely remembered as a disaster. However, a CG version of that iteration of the character was featured briefly alongside Reeve’s Superman in The Flash in 2023. Now, the character will be on the ground floor of the new DC universe.

Supergirl Trailer Releases This Week

The very first footage for Supergirl has been revealed, showing an unbothered Kara sitting at some kind of bus stop-like station in the middle of nowhere. Sporting sunglasses and a trench coat, a spaceship comes down from above her, kicking up tons of dirt and blowing her hair back. The teaser confirms that the first trailer for Supergirl will arrive this week, with rumors pointing to Thursday, December 11th. This aligns similarly with the first trailer for Superman last year, and it’s possible this will run ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is also expected to have a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and a new look at Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The Supergirl trailer will set the tone of the new film, but also likely give us our first real look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo, a character that he has always wanted to play. After the last DC universe concluded, Momoa’s time as Aquaman came to an end and he was quickly asked to play the intergalactic bounty hunter. It should be an exciting look at one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.

Supergirl will arrive in theaters on June 26th, 2026.