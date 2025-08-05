10 Best Fighters in the New DCU Ranked

James Gunn’s new DC Universe is officially underway, and while fans are still waiting to see how it all unfolds on screen, we know that the punches are going to hit hard. With Creature Commandos arriving first, Superman out now, and the second season of Peacemaker hitting our screens soon, the DCU is stacking its roster with some of the most lethal, inventive, and downright awesome combatants from across the comics. From metahumans with the power to shatter steel, to elite warriors trained in ancient martial arts, this is not the DC you thought you knew. Gunn has made it clear he’s bringing weird, wild, and sometimes wonderfully obscure characters into the spotlight, and many of them are absolute beasts in battle.

Whether they’re cutting through armies of monsters, taking on superpowered tyrants, or just wrecking shop with a gun and a grudge, these 10 fighters are the best of the best in the new DCU, and fans should definitely be paying attention.

10) Metamorpho (Superman)

One of the wildest additions to Gunn’s Superman cast is Metamorpho. More than just a fan-favorite deep cut, he’s a one-man chemical arsenal. Though you may not necessarily consider him a “fighter” in the traditional sense, Rex Mason can transmute his body into any element on the periodic table, allowing him to turn into gas, stone, acid, or metal mid-fight. Need a titanium wrecking ball? He is one.

In the comics, Metamorpho has also demonstrated resistance to mind control, immunity to toxins, and even the ability to phase through solid objects by turning into gas. He’s a frontline tank and a Swiss army knife rolled into one. While his original look is classically pulpy, Gunn’s DCU is leaning into his weirdness in the best way.

Metamorpho’s strange and unpredictable powers make him one of the most versatile fighters in DC Comics. And that’s exactly why he’s such an exciting fit for Gunn’s DCU. He fights using transformation and adaptability in ways that leave even the strongest enemies scrambling.

9) Hawkgirl (Superman)

Another major name that’s joined Gunn’s DCU is Hawkgirl. A warrior with a tragic past, razor-edged wings, and centuries of combat experience, Hawkgirl can bring it with the best of them. Whether she’s flying headfirst into battle, destroying the peace with her screeching, or swinging her iconic mace, Hawkgirl brings a level of ferocity few can match.

Hawkgirl’s primary weapon, the Nth metal mace, it’s both brutal and magically enhanced, capable of disrupting energy fields and magical constructs. Her wings are also infused with the same alien metal and grant her flight and enhanced durability. Depending on her incarnation, she’s also been known to possess advanced healing and resistance to mental attacks.

In the comics, she’s a close-quarters expert, and someone who’s been through more battles than most heroes can count. Her reincarnation cycle gives her the skills of countless lifetimes, and if Gunn sticks close to the source, this version will be a straight-up war goddess.

8) Rick Flag Sr. (Creature Commandos)

If the younger Rick Flag Jr. was a force in The Suicide Squad, you should take a proper look at his father. Rick Flag Sr. is the team leader in Gunn’s Creature Commandos, and this old-school war dog is bringing serious heat.

Flag Sr. brings a soldier’s grit and a lifetime’s worth of battlefield experience. He’s not flashy, but he’s lethal. Trained in tactics, weapons, and hand-to-hand combat. What makes Flag especially dangerous is his ability to lead from the front while going toe-to-toe with literal monsters.

7) The Engineer (Superman)

The Engineer is a walking, nanotech-powered superweapon, and her arrival in Superman is a game-changer. With her body infused with liquid machinery, she can transform her limbs into blades, guns, shields, or anything else the situation demands. Beyond combat, her nanotechnology gives her access to satellites, hacking capabilities, and advanced communication systems. In the comics, she’s been seen taking on entire teams of metahumans at once — and winning. She’s also a founding member of The Authority, which suggests her role in the DCU may extend far beyond just Superman.

The Engineer is one of the more morally complex characters in DC lore, and that makes her an unpredictable and dangerous fighter. Her powers allow her to fly, self-repair, and adapt in real time, making her nearly impossible to pin down in a fight.

6) Bloodsport (The Suicide Squad)

Don’t worry, we know that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport was technically in the DCEU, but James Gunn has confirmed him as a canon character in the new world order. Elba’s Bloodsport stole scenes — and body parts — in The Suicide Squad, and there’s no doubt this cold-blooded mercenary has the skills to back up his intimidating reputation. In the comics, Robert DuBois has gone toe-to-toe with Superman using kryptonite bullets and teleporting weapons. On screen, his suit is loaded with customizable weaponry, and every move is calculated. He’s not just shooting; he’s strategizing.

Bloodsport is a one-man arsenal, and in his brief stint on screen, he proved he could go toe-to-toe with metas and monsters alike. More than that, Bloodsport is clever. His prison breakout scenes and battlefield strategy show a level of situational awareness that makes him especially dangerous. And with his DCU confirmation, it will be great to see a reunion between him and Peacemaker. His only weaknesses are his daughter. And rats… don’t let him see rats.

5) Judomaster (Peacemaker)

Introduced in Peacemaker, Judomaster might be the smallest character on this list, but don’t let his size fool you — he hits like a tank. Nhut Le’s version of Judomaster quickly became a fan favorite for his speed, precision, and the sheer embarrassment he inflicted on his enemies. He’s a master of martial arts who favors momentum, misdirection, and speed over brute strength, which makes his takedowns even more impressive. In the show, he not only takes hits and keeps going, he welcomes the chaos.

Judomaster was one of the only characters able to take Peacemaker down, and more than once. His agility, combat technique, and fearlessness put him in a tier far beyond supporting cast. This little green menace fights with more heart (and more dropkicks) than just about anyone in the DCU.

4) The Bride (Creature Commandos)

Of all the oddball names on Creature Commandos, the Bride might be the biggest surprise — and the biggest threat. In both the comics and her DCU incarnation, the Bride is an elite-level combatant with enhanced strength, durability, and decades (if not centuries) of fighting knowledge. She’s been known to rip vehicles in half, tank bullets without flinching, and coordinate combat teams with military precision. Her tactical awareness is as lethal as her fists. Whether she’s wielding improvised weapons or using her monster strength to demolish buildings, she’s a natural-born leader in a world of monsters.

What makes her stand out isn’t just that she can go toe-to-toe with undead soldiers or vampire commandos, it’s that she combines the strength level of Frankenstein’s Monster with her sharp mind, strategic nouse, and complete ruthlessness when necessary. Gunn has always had a knack for turning unconventional characters into breakout stars. If he plays his cards right, the Bride might end up being one of the coolest — and most badass — additions to the entire DCU.

3) Peacemaker (Peacemaker)

John Cena’s Peacemaker is already a cornerstone of Gunn’s DC universe, and he’s more than earned it. He’s a bruiser, a brawler, and a surprisingly agile fighter who can wipe the floor with squads of trained killers while spouting one-liners. He’s proficient in firearms, explosives, grappling, and brutal hand-to-hand combat. What sets Peacemaker apart is his stamina; when he fights, he doesn’t stop. He’s also deceptively flexible and fast for someone his size, able to dodge blades and bullets mid-fight.

Peacemaker’s brutal fighting style blends military efficiency with raw, explosive power. As seen in The Suicide Squad as well as his own series, he can take punishment and keep going, often improvising in the middle of combat and turning the tables in the most violent way possible. While his moral code is… questionable at best, there’s no doubt that Peacemaker is one of the most skilled human fighters in the DCU. And with his brief cameo in Superman, and the second season of Peacemaker hitting our screens, expect him to play a bigger role as the universe expands.

2) Mister Terrific (Superman)

Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific has absolutely stolen the show when it comes to the new Superman movie. One of the smartest characters in all of DC Comics, Michael Holt is more than just brains. As Mister Terrific, he’s a master of martial arts, a genius inventor, and the kind of fighter who can defeat stronger opponents through pure strategy.

His T-Spheres give him remote offensive options, 360-degree battlefield awareness, hacking capabilities, and even levitation. In close quarters, he’s trained in multiple martial arts and has Olympic-level athleticism. His “fair play” mantra doesn’t mean holding back — it means fighting smart and with purpose. In the comics, Mister Terrific is a member of the Justice Society and a polymath who can out-think nearly anyone — even Batman. But when he needs to throw hands, he can do that too.

1) Superman (Superman)

Of course he’s number one. No list of DC fighters is complete without the Man of Steel himself. Yes, he has heat vision, super strength, flight, and invulnerability. But Superman isn’t just about powers, it’s about how he uses them. Over the decades, Clark has learned to fight aliens, robots, gods, and military tacticians. He’s trained in multiple forms of hand-to-hand combat (including Kryptonian martial arts), and he knows how to handle himself when brute force isn’t enough.

Superman’s reflexes, aerial maneuvering, and heat vision precision make him nearly untouchable. And when the gloves come off there are very few beings in the universe who can keep up. But Kal-El isn’t just the strongest hero in the DCU physically, his mental strength also comes into his own. He knows when to hit and when to hold back. Gunn’s version of the Man of Steel captures the timeless essence of the character while reflecting modern sensibilities, with influences of the Silver Age comics thrown in.