New Supergirl Poster Features Star Wars’ Most Obscure Alien Ever (What’s Going On?)

A new Supergirl poster features the last thing anyone ever expected: an alien from Star Wars. Played by Milly Alcock, the DCU’s new Supergirl is very different to her cousin. While Kal-El may be content to stay on Earth, Supergirl is happy to head offworld. The tone and style of the upcoming Supergirl film feels delightfully evocative of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, in the best possible way.

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Bilquis Evely’s new Supergirl artwork celebrates the aliens of Supergirl, showcasing Kara Zor-El against a backdrop of various alien beings. It didn’t take long for Star Wars superfan and YouTuber Dan (from Star Wars Centralized) to recognize one of them.

Okay I’m seriously quite confused what is Lexo Sooger, an alien from Canto Bight, doing on this official Supergirl poster??? https://t.co/G1ZdnEryyJ pic.twitter.com/XdzDXGyXOB — Dan Star Wars Centralized 🟢 (@SCentralized) June 3, 2026

What’s a Dor Namethian Doing in Supergirl Anyway?

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Dan has the curious distinction of being the galaxy’s only real expert on this alien race, known as the Dor Namethians. Back in 2024, he published a video on Star Wars Centralized YouTube account where he officially branded them Star Wars’ most obscure aliens. They first appeared in unused concept art for Return of the Jedi, before a Dor Namethian named Brangus Glee made his debut in a Star Wars trading card game. Finally, one was created in live-action for Star Wars: The Last Jedi – but the scene was cut. It’s perhaps unsurprising someone decided to point out the Dor Namethian to Dan.

Someone knows my affinity for Lexo Sooger and summoned me! — Dan Star Wars Centralized 🟢 (@SCentralized) June 3, 2026

Star Wars being Star Wars, even characters from deleted scenes get backstory. Lexo Sooger would have been a massage therapist in The Last Jedi, briefly seen during a chase through the corrupt city of Canto Bight. He starred in a short story by Rae Carson called “Hear Nothing, See Nothing,” which revealed Sooger was a former assassin before using his natural dexterity to pursue a new career. The Supergirl poster shows Lexo Sooger, as Dan rightly notes.

Evely’s poster presumably features aliens from the Supergirl film, which makes Lexo Sooger’s inclusion rather amusing. It’s reasonable to assume this is a deliberate deep-cut Easter egg, a nod to the history of science-fantasy and to Star Wars in particular. Assuming that’s the case, the DCU is about to give more prominence to one Star Wars alien than Star Wars itself. The interesting question is whether Sooger’s backstory will be preserved; is this just a visual nod, or is he an assassin-turned-massage-therapist again? Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

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