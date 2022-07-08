New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Will "Blow Your Mind," Chris Hemsworth Teases

✖

It's (almost) hammer time. The official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer drops online Monday, revealing the returns of retired god of thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and new mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). On Sunday, Hemsworth teased the upcoming trailer will "blow your mind" in a video posted to Instagram, saying he's "so proud" of the Marvel followup from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Watch the Avengers actor's trailer tease below before the Thor: Love and Thunder official trailer premieres Monday, May 23, during Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on ABC.

"Huge, huge announcement. The official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is out tomorrow," Hemsworth said in the video posted on Instagram. "Do not miss it, spread the word, spread the love. This trailer is gonna blow your mind. It is something that I am so, so proud of."

Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Waititi's sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok "is incredible," Hemsworth teased. "I cannot wait for the fans to see it. It is the greatest thing I have ever had the pleasure and honor of working on, and I can't wait for you to see it."

Reuniting exes Thor and Jane — back together (but not that back together) for the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013 — Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is "a film about love, with superheroes and outer space."

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi told Empire Magazine. "On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder thunders into theaters on July 8.