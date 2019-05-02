New Toy Story 4 Character Posters Released

Disney-Pixar on Thursday premiered six new Toy Story 4 character posters, offering new looks at the returning Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), and franchise newcomers Forky (Tony Hale), Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki), Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele), and Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves).

“They really will surprise you with the toys they came up with. Characters came back, new guys in it that are great,” franchise veteran Allen said during a November appearance on The Tonight Show.

Both Allen and Hanks have teased an emotional sendoff for the beloved gang of toys handed down from original owner Andy to young new caretaker Bonnie, who may not cherish her hand-me-down playthings.

“And it’s really so clever, so wonderful, so warm about it… and how they do this, I just said, this story is so emotional, so funny, so brilliant. All I’m seeing is, ‘does this end…?’” Allen said on The Talk.

“Toy Story 3 ended, originally, with the little girl just sitting there, but all of us saw that little girl smile, and Andy said with his eyes… [that] she might take care of these toys. Because we were originally, in Toy Story 3, waving on the porch, that was it. But it looked like maybe this little girl will take care of us. Well, maybe she didn’t take care of us so well.”

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky , declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.

