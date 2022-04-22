Nicolas Cage is in Talks About Face/Off 2

✖

With The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent heading into theaters this weekend, Nicolas Cage has been seen a resurgence of his spotlight as he leads the already acclaimed film. With Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself with roots in reality, Massive Talent includes references to many of the well-known projects where Cage as starred. This includes footage, props, and more to acknowledge to legend's career. Among those titles referenced in Massive Talent is Face/Off, where Cage starred with John Travolta in a film which saw the two actors as characters who swapped faces and voices. Now, it seems, a new edition of Face/Off is on the table.

"[A Face/Off sequel] I can talk about because, there have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off," Cage said. "He's somebody, he's one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like National Treasure, I mean, their priority was a TV show. God speed to them. But, maybe Face/Off, maybe." Reports have surfaced which indicate Moritz, known well for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise, is developing Face/Off sequel at Paramount.

For now, Cage fans can look forward to the most Caged-up movie of all time in the form of Massive Talent. With how it calls for Cage to play a down-on-his-luck and egotistical version of himself, writer and director Tom Gormican was originally a bit nervous to pitch the film to the actor. "When we were giving him the script for the first time we were thinking, the first act of our film is really Nic at his lowest point," Gormican shared. "And we were like, is he gonna read the first 10 pages of this and throw it across the room and be like 'There's no way I'm doing this.' And we thought if he could just get to the end of the film where he's the hero, we're like then we've got a shot at this thing. But yeah, we were always nervous about it."

Cage, however, enjoyed the script and brought the Massive Talent movie to life. According to Cage, it's the ultimate date night movie of everything on his resumé. "This one, definitely Massive Talent definitely, if it's date night absolutely," Cage said. "But go to the cinema because, the two of you are gonna laugh, you guys are gonna have so much fun it'll be like a family experience with everybody in the audience. I saw it in the cinema and we were all laughing together, it was very communal and it was electric. And this is the movie for date night no question."

Massive Talent is now playing in theaters.