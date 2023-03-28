John Wick 4 Star Donnie Yen Speaks Out on Spinoff Possibilities

The future is looking bright for the popular John Wick action franchise. The fourth film from director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4, arrived in theaters this past weekend and set a new box office bar for the series. John Wick is as popular as ever, and the next two years will see the first two spinoff projects released. Limited series The Continental will be released on Peacock later this year, while the Ballerina spinoff film starring Ana de Armas is set for a theatrical bow in 2024.

There's no end to the possibilities for other John Wick spinoffs in the future, especially since the series has had so many memorable supporting characters. Caine, the assassin played by Donnie Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4, is resonating quite a lot with fans, and plenty are hoping to see him anchor his own project at some point. It sounds like Yen wants to see that spinoff happen as well.

Variety recently caught up with Yen and asked about the potential future for Caine in the John Wick universe. Yen replied that he'd "love to do a John Wick spinoff centered around Caine."

Unfortunately, the studio and producers are the ones who will ultimately decide if Caine gets a solo movie, not Yen. The actor and martial artist went on to add that, while there's nothing official just yet, "There's always 'talks' in Hollywood."

More John Wick Movies in the Future?

Right now, all of the John Wick efforts are focused on the spinoff projects, another of which could be announced very soon. As for Reeves, he and Stahelski have said they'd like to step away for a little while. That doesn't mean the titular assassin won't appear again. Another John Wick movie could happen, according to the executives at Lionsgate.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline. "It's what alternative there will be."

Drake went on to say that there are "a lot of different things we can do" with the character of John Wick.

