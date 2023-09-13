Saw X Promo Offers Twisted Remake of Nicole Kidman's AMC Theatres Commercial

If you've been to the movies in the last few years, then you probably know all too well that AMC Theatres has been leaning on one particular promo to introduce its movies. That promo features Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman walking into a (impossibly pristine) AMC movie theater for a show while reflecting upon the power and magic of movies. Well, the makers of Saw have a different sort of take on what the movie experience is all about – check that out below!

Billy the Puppet – the iconic doll that the Jigsaw Killer uses to distract and/or terrorize his victims – takes the place of Nicole Kidman in this promo for Saw X, the upcoming tenth film in the franchise. As Billy rides his creepy tricycle into the movies, we get this hilariously twisted monologue:

We come to this place, for reawakening.

We come to the theaters to scream,

to beg, to play.

That indescribable feeling we get

When the lights... flicker on an off

and your calls for mercy go unanswered,

and you wake up chained, in a dirty warehouse,

somehow still breathing.

Blades on a huge silver screen.

Fear that I can feel.

Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this.

Traps: They makes movies better.

There seems to be footage from Saw X sprinkled into this promo – which fans will definitely be pausing and pulling out, as the thirst for the trailer only grows.

What Is Saw X About?

Saw X is the tenth film, but longtime Saw director/editor Kevin Greutert is actually taking a throwback approach to it – both literally and figuratively. Saw X is an interquel that takes place between Saw I and Saw II, as John Kramer (Tobin Bell) the Jigsaw Killer, travels to Mexico, more desperate for a cure for the cancer that is eating him away. instead, Jigsaw finds on scammers waiting across the border, and decides to teach them one of his signature lessons:

"[John] Kramer is the center of the story," Greutert told Empire Magazine. "They tried to make the last Saw without Tobin, and to me, that was a pretty gutsy move... This one has pulled back to a somewhat more realistic level," he added, "Not maybe Saw I-level simplicity, but close..."

In Saw X, John Kramer travels to Mexico in hopes for a miracle cure for his cancer. However, he soon realizes that the entire operation is a fraudulent scheme targeting vulnerable individuals. Finding a new purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to putting con artists in his signature traps.

Saw X will be in theaters on September 29th.