Hulu Surprise Renews Nicole Kidman Series for Season 2

It's time to check back into the Tranquillum House, because more episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are on the way. On Wednesday, Hulu confirmed that Nine Perfect Strangers, which is inspired by Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, has been renewed for a second season on the platform. The reports around the renewal indicate that Nicole Kidman will reprise her Season 1 role as Marsha Dmitrichenko in some capacity. Additionally, it was confirmed that The Last of Us and The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett is "nearing a deal" to star in Season 2. Murray previously starred in the Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales.

Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers first debuted in August of 2021, and quickly became a smash success for Hulu, delivering its biggest-ever television premiere at the time. It is unclear if any of Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 1 cast, which included the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving, and Manny Jacinto, will return in this new batch of episodes.

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Nine Perfect Strangers is created by David E. Kelley, who developed the show alongside John-Henry Butterworth.

"I just remember being quite happy that I did it and feeling happy at work, which I guess is ironic considering the subject matter I was dealing with, but I was happy to be where I was in Australia, in this safe enclave away from the craziness of the COVID situation," Shannon told ComicBook.com right before Season 1 debuted. "And I was really happy to be with the people I was with and doing the work I was doing. It just felt significant, and it would be something that perhaps would help some people who had been dealing with similar things."

