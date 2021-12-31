Nightwing Director Reveals Update for Long-Awaited DC Comics Movie

✖

Several of the films on Warner Bros. DC Comics slate have been in limbo for quite some time, and one of the films caught in limbo for the longest is Chris McKay's Nightwing. The film was announced back in 2017 and there was quite a bit of hype for it during that initial period. Unfortunately ever since updates have been hard to come by, as the DC movie lineup has experienced some sizable shakeups along the way. There is good news for Nightwing fans though, as during a recent interview CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, McKay revealed that the movie has not been shelved, and he still hopes to make it a reality.

"I hope it’s still a reality. I hope that we still get to make that movie," McKay said. "As far as I’m concerned, it’s not lost yet. It is obviously something that… they’ve had other priorities, they’ve had other challenges. They’d had things that they needed to do, and I think that they found their way. I think their recent successes, and the stuff that they are planning on doing now, I think it opens the door for us to still be able to do a Nightwing movie. Whether you call it ‘in an alternate universe’ or you pick in their multiverse version which universe it's part of, there are different ways into it. But Nightwing is a big, action-packed, emotional movie. It may not, budgetarily, be similar to what we do with The Tomorrow War. But from a scope and scale standpoint, as far as the kind of action and the kind of heart, that’s what Nightwing is going to be all about."

In previous descriptions of the film, McKay had a lot to say about what fans can expect from the action in the movie, telling Collider “It’s gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion. It’s gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it’s gonna be a lot."

"I’m not gonna do a lot of CG," McKay said. "It’s gonna be all real s***. It’s gonna be real stuntwork, and they’re gonna need to do all of the stuff on camera and do it credibly. For the cast and the crew, it’s gonna be a visceral experience, and for the audience. It’s not gonna be like a lot of these movies where there’s a lot of CG and flying, and things like that. Everything he does is gonna have to be real."

"His superpower is being really f****** good, as a human being, at fighting and gymnastics and s*** like that, so you’re gonna see that on screen. It’s gonna be fun!" McKay said.

Hopefully we actually get this movie and let us know what you want to see in the comments. You can also talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!