Chris Mckay Says ‘Nightwing’ Movie Isn’t Dead Yet

Nightwing fans can rejoice or at least remain cautiously optimistic. Director Chris McKay says the live-action film featuring Batman’s original Robin isn’t dead yet.

Despite reports suggesting that Warner Bros. had put the Nightwing movie on the back burner, McKay told a fan on Twitter that, while the wait for the movie may be a long one, there is still hope.

“No. You’re going to have to wait tho. Keep hope alive, McKay tweeted. “To paraphrase Dick Grayson: Nightwing lives. Always.”

Apparently, McKay hasn’t heard that Nightwing’s name isn’t Dick Grayson anymore.

Those previous reports suggested that the Nightwing movie had become “less of a priority” for Warner Bros. compared to other movies. At the same time, Paramount Pictures was said to be looking to hire McKay to direct its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, suggesting McKay’s schedule was free and that the Nightwing movie wouldn’t be entering production any time soon. With the Dungeons & Dragons movie aiming for a 2021 release, Nightwing would likely have to aim for a 2023 or later release to keep McKay onboard.

However, Warner Bros.’ plans for DC Comics films seem to be in a constant state of flux. Earlier this week, Wonder Woman 1984 had its release date pushed back by seven months. The studio reportedly abandoned plans for a new Superman movie, and their Superman star, in order to focus on a Supergirl movie instead. Production plans for the next Batman movie remain unclear, and while several of the earliest films announced for the DC Extended Universe including those based on The Flash, Cyborg, and Green Lantern languish in developmental limbo, surprising newcomers to the schedule like Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey seem to be moving forward at a much faster pace.

For now, fans of Dick Grayson will have to turn to Titans on the DC Universe streaming service, where he’s played by Brandon Thwaites, for the live-action enjoyment. He’s still Robin that series, but fans of the Teen Titans comics should suspect that it is only a matter of time before he becomes Nightwing.

If you need your Nightwing now, there’s always Young Justice, also on DC Universe. The new season of the animated series, titled Young Justice: Outsiders, will debut in 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.