Riz Ahmed Addresses Possible Star Wars or Venom Return (Exclusive)

Riz Ahmed has had a pretty eclectic career over the years, between Oscar-winning work and massive blockbusters. Two of the biggest films Ahmed has been in might be 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which he played Resistance cargo pilot Bodhi Rook, and 2018's Marvel picture Venom, in which he played the villainous Carlton Drake / Riot. With the third Venom movie just beginning production this week, and the Rogue One prequel series Star Wars: Andor gearing up for its second season, there are definitely narrative opportunities for Ahmed to possibly appear in either role. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his role as Lord Ballister Boldheart in the upcoming Netflix movie Nimona, Ahmed revealed that he would gladly continue "working with great people" on either project, but he also recognizes a reprisal of his characters might not be needed.

"I'm always interested in working with great people on anything that feels like I could be helpful," Ahmed explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "At the same time, I also realize that being a team player means you come in and you do a bit, and it has a start and an end."

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Nimona, which ended up at Netflix after being canceled mid-production at Blue Sky Studios, is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade. It is based on N.D. Stevenson's beloved graphic novel of the same name.

"I just can't wait for people to sit, to meet Nimona, and what Chloe has done with Nimona," Ahmed said elsewhere in our interview. "It's just next level. We all know she's an amazing actor, but I just think this incredibly kind of sprightly, mischievous, hilarious character that she has brought to life. I honestly think is just kind of a classic personality, a classic character, and I just can't wait for people to meet her."

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.