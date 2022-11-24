Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes

Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.

"They are actually super condensed. They're like three days, four days, two weeks, four days. They're really tight. It's cool that way," Gilroy explained to Deadline. "That's what's exciting about it. You can go away for a year, come back for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then jump a year. So they won't be spread out. It won't be like block two takes place over another year. So they're very concentrated, which is fun. And then you have to account for all the negative space and what happened in the interim."

Andor marked for a fascinating narrative experience in various ways, not only as it served as a prequel to a prequel in the galaxy far, far away, but also because of how its story structure established the three-episode arc idea, whereas previous Star Wars series have unfolded in a more linear fashion.

Gilroy previously broke down how the aim for Season 2 is to lead right up into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

