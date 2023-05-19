Nimona Movie Poster Released by Netflix

The Nimona movie is finally on the way, and fans are very eager to see ND Stevenson's beloved graphic novel adapted into film. The upcoming animated film, which was rescued by Netflix last year after previously being commissioned and then canceled by Blue Sky Animation, debuted its first trailer earlier this week. To further capitalize on that hype, Netflix also shared the first teaser poster for the Nimona movie, which shows Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz) in a hero pose. You can check it out below.

June 30th. Nimona's about to shift a new shape🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/vzzx9IqIqd — ND Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 18, 2023

What is Nimona about?

In Nimona, Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

For those unfamiliar with Nimona, the title began as a webcomic by Stevenson and even served as his senior thesis in art school and was eventually collected into a graphic novel in 2015.

Why was Nimona cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production, which has since been completed.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson wrote when Netflix saved the film. "She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.