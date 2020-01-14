James Bond 007: Billie Eilish Performing No Time to Die Theme Song

Theme songs are a staple of the long-running James Bond 007 franchise, as each movie brings in a high-profile musical artist to sing over the opening credits. The songs sometimes become hits outside of the film itself, thanks to their star power and critical acclaim. Some are more memorable than others, like Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and Adele’s “Skyfall”, while others have been forgotten about over time. On Tuesday, the Bond franchise chose the singer for its latest movie, No Time to Die. One of the most unique and popular musical artists working today, Billie Eilish is set to perform the next James Bond theme.

There were rumors swirling about Eilish’s involvement over the last several days and they heated up on Tuesday morning when the 18-year-old singer posted photos of Bond actresses on her Instagram story. A few hours later, Eilish confirmed the news on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die,” reads the Tweet from Eilish’s official account.

Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, #NoTimeToDie @007 pic.twitter.com/BrxqLM6ED6 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 14, 2020

The James Bond Twitter account also shared the news with fans, confirming that Eilish wrote the song with her brother and is the youngest artist to ever perform a Bond theme.

“The No Time to Die title song will be performed by Billie Eilish,” 007 states in the tweet. “Billie has written the song with her brother Finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.”

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Following the release of Skyfall in 2012, Adele became the first singer to win an Oscar for a Bond theme song.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Billie Eilish does with the new James Bond theme? Let us know in the comments!

No Time to Die arrives in theaters on April 10th.