No Time to Die: Daniel Craig and Cary Fukunaga Share Photo to Celebrate Wrap

The long, winding road that was the production of No Time to Die has come to an end. Friday afternoon, filmmaker Cary Fukunaga and Bond star Daniel Craig posed for a picture on the set of Pinewood Studios to celebrate the wrap of filming. The photo was shared to the official @007 social platforms today, despite the date on the clapperboard reading October 19th.

Barring any form of reshoots, this would mark the end of a production noted for its turbulent beginnings. Principal photography had originally been scheduled to begin last December but was delayed to April after Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) parted from the project allowing Fukunaga to board. After production started, one report surfaced suggesting the director had too close of a relationship with his PS4, something that an outlet reported delayed production. Fukunaga has vehemently denied the claims.

“There’s not a minute on this job that isn’t scheduled, and even during a shoot day, in the hours before call, between takes and setups, and after we wrap there’s always a line of dedicated and hard working department heads hungry to prep our next sequences, no one sleeps on this kind of job. So sure it’s hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew,” Fukunaga shared on Instagram. “We’re all in this together. As for my PS4 relationship, if my [Red Dead Redemption 2] progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is due out April 8, 2020.

