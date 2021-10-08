No Time to Die Release Date Pushed Back in Australia

✖

Earlier today, the Twitter account for James Bond confirmed that the highly-anticipated No Time to Die would officially have its world premiere on September 28th, which means fans can expect the film to keep its October release date after many pandemic-related delays. While this is good news for folks in the United States and the United Kingdom, it was announced today that the movie will be delayed once again in Australia. For now, the movie is only pushed back to November 11th. Hopefully, Australian fans won't have to wait any longer than that.

"The new date reflects changes specific to the Australian marketplace impacted by COVID," The Wrap explains. "With more than 60% of the Australian marketplace currently in a state of lockdown and a government mandate the lockdown remain in place until 70% of the population is vaccinated, the earliest estimate to reach that goal is the end of October. Businesses will be allowed to function normally at 80% vaccination rate, which is targeted for mid-November."

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Daniel Craig said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time. So fingers crossed April 2nd is going to be our date." April 2nd may not have worked out, but hopefully the current delays will be the movie's last.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

"First of all, Rami belongs in that company and in the same breath as any of the truly great actors. The awards tell you that but so does his work,' Fukunaga previously told British GQ when talking about Bond villains. “Once we got into Christoph Waltz/Blofeld territory, you can’t go small again. We had to think bigger. It’s tricky because you don’t want to make a cliché super villain, but you have to make someone that’s threatening not only to Bond and the people he loves but to the world at large."

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to hit theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on October 8th, and in Australia on November 11th.