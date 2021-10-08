No Time to Die World Premiere Date Revealed, Confirming Release Date

✖

The long-awaited next James Bond film, No Time to Die, is one of many movies that was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. At the beginning of the year, it was announced that the movie would be getting an October release, and many Bond fans have wondered if this new date would be the one to stick. A new TV spot that was released last month confirmed that the movie would be released only in theatres, and it spelled good news for that October date. Today, the official Twitter account for James Bond announced the film's world premiere date, which means another delay is looking less and less likely.

"The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s

@RoyalAlbertHall. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet," @007 tweeted. You can check out the post below:

The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/EhlCPira6f — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2021

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Daniel Craig said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time. So fingers crossed April 2nd is going to be our date." April 2nd may not have worked out, but things are looking up for October.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld.

You can read the official synopsis for No Time to Die, which will mark the first Bond film since 2015's Spectre, here: "In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The next James Bond movie No Time to Die is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 8th.