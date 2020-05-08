Nova Development Moving Forward at Marvel Studios

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to blast off into the galaxy with the Nova Corps once again, as Disney is working on a brand new project featuring Nova. There's no word if it's a TV series for Disney+, a movie, or something else entirely, but we now know that Marvel Studios is looking at bringing Richard Rider and/or Sam Alexander into the mix, finally, after years of pleas from fans. The character was originally supposed to debut in Avengers: Infinity War in the place of Bruce Banner/The Hulk, crashing through the window of the Sanctum Santorum to warn Doctor Strange of Thanos' impending arrival, but those plans were quickly nixed.

Little is known about the project thus far, but ComicBook.com did speak with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about upcoming plans for Nova during an exclusive interview last year.

"We love Nova, it would be cool," Feige said. That's when we brought up a previous interview we had with Feige where he revealed that Nova is on a board of characters that hold "immediate potential. Feige confirmed that's still the case, saying "Yes, still true. That's still true."

The report of the Nova project comes from The Illuminerdi, and follows a week of massive reveals such as Secret Invasion, Iron Heart, Ghost Rider, and Secret Warriors being in various stages of development. And while all of these projects are exciting for many Marvel fans, there's a reason why people continue to demand Nova showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board," Feige said. "Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy]."

So far, no one has been reported to be attached to the project other than Kevin Feige; that means no writers, directors, or even actors have been considered at this point. But a grid has been circulated around Hollywood, meaning that Marvel Studios is now gearing up to put more work into the production. But will it end up on the big screen or the Disney+ streaming service? Or perhaps somewhere else entirely?

