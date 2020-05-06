Marvel Secret Warriors Project Rumored To Be In Development

✖

Marvel Studios no doubt has many projects and concepts in development behind the scenes, and a new rumor points to one of those projects being a Secret Warriors project. According to GWW, a Secret Warriors project is in early development at Marvel Studios, but at this time nothing beyond that is known. That includes whether or not this is a movie or a television show for Disney+, though it is said that Kevin Feige is set to produce it. It's also unknown what previous material the show or film would be adapted from. Secret Warriors started out as a 2009 series from Jonathan Hickman that followed a covert team that included Quake, Phobos, Hellfire, Yo Yo Rodriguez, Stonewall, and Sebastian Druid. It was then relaunched in 2017 with Matthew Rosenberg at the helm, but the team got a big shakeup, with Quake being the main constant.

The series was eventually adapted in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD series, but it rose to prominence in the biggest mainstream way courtesy of Disney XD's Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors animated webisodes and movie.

This team featured a new lineup, though it carried over Ms. Marvel from the last comics team, adding in Squirrel Girl, Patriot, America Chavez, Inferno, and Quake as the team's leader, with Captain Marvel supervising everything.

It remains to be seen which group or interpretation this movie or show will follow, but our money is on a Disney+ series, as this would be the perfect way to introduce a host of heroes into the MCU proper and see which ones hit biggest, giving them the green light to move them over to the films.

You can find the official description for Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors below.

"In Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a “hero” and “misfit” is just in the name."

