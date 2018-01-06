You Can Win A Game Night With Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard For A Great Cause

Playing a few board games already makes for quite an entertaining night, but playing with Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard would make it even better.

You and one other person will have the chance to make that scenario a reality thanks to Omaze’s new Holiday Game Night campaign. You and your friend will get flown out to LA and put up in a 4-star hotel, and then you’ll be Kristen and Dax’s guest of honor for a full game night with holiday sweaters and freshly baked cookies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As to what game you play, that’s your choice, though it is known that the couple loves Settlers of Catan, so don’t be surprised if it makes its way onto the tabletop. As a bonus, if you enter now you’ll also have the chance to win a Game of Thrones edition of Settlers of Catan, which is signed by Kristen, Dax, and Catan creator Klaus Teuber.

The donations will go to support Opening Acts, an organization that helps students attending struggling and under-served public high schools, and you can find out more about them below.

“Opening Act seeks to level the playing field for students attending New York City’s most under-served public high schools by offering students opportunities to develop leadership, community and commitment through its innovative, high quality, free theater programming. Currently offered at 51 schools in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, Opening Act’s year-long After School Theater Program teaches improvisation, acting technique and writing exercises.”

“The program culminates in an original production created, written and performed by the students in a professional theater. The program provides a safe, inclusive and supportive environment so that their students feel empowered to share their stories. Your donation will help Opening Act achieve its vision of giving students attending New York City’s most under-served public schools the opportunity to gain confidence, pride and the knowledge that they can succeed at anything in life.”

$25 – supports an Opening Act student for one workshop

$50 – supports an Opening Act student for three workshops

$100 – supports an Opening Act student for six workshops

$1,000 – supports two Opening Act students for a full year

If you’re interested in supporting Kristen and Dax’s campaign you can head to the official Omaze page here.