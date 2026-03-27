One of Nickelodeon’s Biggest Classic Movies Is About To Leave Tubi

Tubi is a top streaming destination for ’90s and 2000s nostalgia. The free streaming service has provided a blast from the past with the arrival of more than a dozen Cartoon Network classics at the beginning of March, including Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy and Courage the Cowardly Dog. As that lineup is set to continue to grow with even more upcoming arrivals, Tubi is about to lose a cartoon classic from Nickelodeon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A seminal piece of Nickelodeon history has been sitting in Tubi’s streaming library since March 1st, but it’s already landed on the “leaving soon” list. Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius‘ time on Tubi is expiring, but an exact departure date is unclear. The movie was nominated for the inaugural Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and launched the iconic The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius TV series, which ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons from 2002 until 2006. The movie centered around the titular Jimmy Neutron, a schoolboy with super-genius intelligence who must lead his friends and their pet robot dog on a cosmic rescue mission to save their kidnapped parents after he accidentally sends a satellite into space.

Nickelodeon’s Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius Is a Definitive 2000s Nostalgia Staple

Play video

Even 25 years later, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius still holds up as a quintessential 2000s nostalgia staple that defined early CGI animation. The movie, which holds a “Certified Fresh” 74% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, blended extraordinary sci-fi concepts with everyday kid problems for a fast-paced adventure that delivered plenty of quirky humor and iconic “Brain Blast” moments. The movie and subsequent series featured some of the most beloved figures in children’s cartoons, from Carl Wheezer to Goddard the robot dog, and the boy genius himself was as extraordinary as he was perfectly ordinary, presented as a kid who struggles to balance his inventions with regular life.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius broke ground as Nickelodeon’s first CGI-animated property and spawned an entire franchise that included the iconic show, a spin-off series, shorts, and video games. To this day, the Jimmy Neutron franchise remains one of the most iconic and successful IPs in Nickelodeon’s history, and it left a lasting impact on pop culture for the Millennial and Zillennial generations. The franchise is on the brink of revival, too, with talks of a Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius sequel movie surfacing last year.

Where to Stream Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius After It Leaves Tubi?

Classic Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network titles are becoming more difficult to stream, but Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius thankfully won’t be falling into the streaming abyss. Although the movie is set to be removed from Tubi’s free streaming library at an unspecified time, the film’s arrival to Paramount+ in January guarantees that it will still be available to stream. The movie streams on Paramount+ alongside all 64 episodes of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius and other Nickelodeon titles like The Wild Thornberrys, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and CatDog.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!