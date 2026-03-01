You Can Now Stream These Lost Cartoon Network Classics Completely for Free

Many of Cartoon Network‘s most classic shows have now made a major return as you can stream them completely for free thanks to a major streaming update. It’s been a rough few years for Cartoon Network fans as while they were originally all streaming with HBO Max when Warner Bros. first launched its own streaming service, over the years its library of classic Cartoon Network shows had been stripped from the service. Some of them were then made available to watch elsewhere, but many others got lost in ether.

Tubi really shook animation fans with the announcement that they were going to be adding a massive library of classic Warner Bros. cartoons beginning on March 1st, and now with their latest update has made the first wave of cartoons available. This first batch of animated shows includes some Cartoon Network classics that have not been available on other streaming platforms for a while, but now you can watch shows like Codename: Kids Next Door, Ed, Edd n Eddy and more totally for free.

Tubi Is Now Streaming Cartoon Network Classics For Free

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

As of March 1st, Tubi has added the following classic Cartoon Network shows that had been missing from any streaming platform:

The Powerpuff Girls

Ben 10 (2005)

Dexter’s Laboratory

Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Codename: Kids Next Door

These first additions to Tubi are incredibly welcome as these shows had been basically wiped from streaming services after they were removed from HBO Max. While some of these shows like Codename: Kids Next Door were available for digital purchase on platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video, this new addition to Tubi brings the most complete version of each show. These include many of the specials that hadn’t even been streaming before either.

There are other major Cartoon Network hits now streaming with Tubi, but you might have seen them streaming elsewhere like Teen Titans, Justice League, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Those are some of the network’s biggest DC Comics shows through its tenure, and now there’s a much easier (and free) way to check out these classic shows and see what they’re all about.

A Major Comeback for Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network

Thanks to this new deal with Tubi, the streaming service is planning to add even more of the classic Warner Bros. animated library in the coming months. This is just the first major salvo of the shows that fans will get to see now that they have been unearthed for this new streaming release, and is likely going to be the first time many Cartoon Network fans see these shows in quite long time given how hard they were to watch before.

It’s such a perfect time for this kind of shift as well. Not only are fans feeling nostalgic for the 2000s, but there’s a contingent of the audience that’s breaking away from the usual streaming releases to seek out more episodic entertainment out of their stories. Cartoons fit that mold perfectly, so there’s no better time to seek these shows out.

