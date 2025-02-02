Classic Nickelodeon Movie Might Be Planning a Revival 24 Years Later

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius just might be coming back with a new sequel movie according to an update behind the supposed writer behind the new project. Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius was a massive success for Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures when it had first released in theaters back in 2001. The feature film was such a hit that it later inspired a full CG animated TV series released shortly after, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius, which ended up being one of the most successful Nicktoons in the network’s history. But it could all be coming back for more soon.

According to a LinkedIn update from screenwriter Adam Pava (as spotted by @Minions_Fanboy on X), there is now being work done on a sequel to Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Films. Though the claim is currently unsubstantiated outside of this LinkedIn post, Pava has experience writing for multiple animated projects such as The Boxtrolls, Re-Animation, My Gym Partner’s a Monkey, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and more. So it’s not entirely outside of the realm of possibility.

Will Jimmy Neutron Get a Sequel?

A sequel or potential reboot sequel in the same vein as the recent The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish revival would not be entirely outside of the realm of possibility for a successful franchise like Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. What would be a surprise for this, however, is the seeming lack of any of the original creative team being involved in a supposed new project. That’s not entirely a dealbreaker for a sequel or follow up as it has been a long time since the Jimmy Neutron movie and TV series, but it would be starting things off on an odd foot.

Jimmy Neutron was such a big hit for Nickelodeon that a revival or sequel seemed to always kind of be on the table. It’s something voice star Rob Paulsen noted in an interview with ComicBook several years ago too, “I don’t think it would be a bad thing at all to reboot Jimmy Neutron. I think that’s one of those shows that a lot of people would love to see again. It was very good. Really smart. That wouldn’t surprise me.” A follow up movie bringing back the franchise’s characters would likely be just as success with both older fans watching for the nostalgia and a new generation of kids if handled in the right way.

How To Bring Back Jimmy Neutron

As of time of this publication, Pava still has a note that he is currently working on a Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius sequel but Paramount or Nickelodeon have not officially made any announcement on this matter. So make sure to approach this with a healthy dose of skepticism until Paramount themselves make an announcement one way or the other. It would certainly be fun to see this franchise making a return as it’s one of the major 2000s shows that has yet to be revived with something new like a lot of its counterparts.

While there have been spinoffs and continuations with projects such as Planet Sheen, these have been far from a return to the main series. If it’s a sequel, then the best route for a Jimmy Neutron project to take is to somehow bring back as many of the original cast and crew as possible. But if it’s a brand new take (and a brand new rebooted take on Jimmy Neutron), then starting fresh would be a tougher task than expected. But until an announcement is made, Jimmy Neutron fans can only hope to see a sequel.

HT – @Minions_Fanboy on X