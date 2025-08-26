Great 2000s Cartoons That Are Even Better Today: The 4 Best Shows

During the early 2000s, Gen Z youth were spoiled with a glut of entertaining cartoons each time they turned on the television. Notable animated series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jimmy Neutron, Danny Phantom, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Codename: Kids Next Door — among others — all debuted shortly after the turn of the millennium and became staples for their respective networks.

Decades later, several animated series from the acclaimed golden age of cartoons maintain immense replay value. Frankly, some series are even more entertaining now than during their cable television run. Let’s look at four animated shows that are still worth their salt in 2025.

1) Teen Titans

There are few animated series more widely celebrated than Teen Titans – and for good reason. Based on the titular team of teenage DC heroes, Teen Titans was a near-flawless cartoon that shed a new light on notable DC legacy heroes. Chronicling the lives of Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and Cyborg as they fought injustice, Teen Titans was one of the most faithful comic adaptations of its time.

Frankly, one could argue that the Teen Titans animated series was more popular (and better) than its comic origins. One of the series’ biggest achievements was proving that the team of teenage heroes was far more than mere sidekicks. Instead, they were a group of feisty, skilled badasses that enjoyed thwarting tyranny as much as they loved pizza and video games.

At times, the series was incredibly lighthearted and humorous. Some episodes carried a more stoic tone, tackling more serious issues while highlighting the physical and emotional toll of heroism. During its five-season run on Cartoon Network, the series developed a cult following and cemented itself among the best comic adaptations. Over 20 years since its debut, the series still carries immense replay value and is cherished among its largely Gen Z audience.

2) Ed, Edd n Eddy

A hilarious tale of three young high schoolers trying to score enough cash to acquire the coveted jawbreaker candy, Ed, Edd n Eddy aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons (1999-2009). Based in the fictional suburban cul-de-sac Peach Creek, the series chronicles the entrepreneurial misadventures of Ed, Edd, and Eddy – collectively known as “the Eds” – as they build inventions and cultivate harmless scams to earn quarters from their classmates and neighbors.

The series was created by adult cartoonist Danny Antonucci, and although it was designed for children, the series stealthily blends a strong mix of mature jokes. En route to drawing an audience of over 31 million households, Ed, Edd n Eddy received critical acclaim and became one of Cartoon Network’s most successful series.

Nearly three decades since its debut, the series still boasts some of the most hilarious episodes of any animated series. Plus, the Cartoon Network staple was the last animated series to use the exclusively hand-drawn cel animation method, making it a rare, vintage gem worth a rewatch.

3) The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

Long before Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone and Elon Musk revolutionized transportation with fully electric Tesla cars, it was Jimmy Neutron who held the crown as the world’s most innovative engineer.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius chronicled the adventures of its titular character and adolescent genius Jimmy Neutron. Capable of creating anything he put his mind to, Jimmy Neutron was always a brain blast away from a unique invention. The brainy grade schooler invented a jetpack, an athleticism-enhancing headband, a Chrono arch that permitted users to travel to the future, a newspaper-delivering toaster and even his robotic pet companion Goddard, who was capable of flight and projecting laser beams.

Despite competing with a loaded Nickelodeon slate that featured SpongeBob SquarePants, The Fairly Oddparents and Danny Phantom in the early 2000s, Jimmy Neutron was a network favorite that retained its entertainment value for decades.

4) The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is an animated television series created by Maxwell Atoms. Chronicling the twisted, fantastical adventures of Grim, Billy and Mandy, the ghoulish series premiered in June 2003 and ran for six seasons, spanning 86 episodes total. At face value, the plot of The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy is pretty morbid. Two kids team up with the Grim Reaper and follow the Jamaican-accented immortal through the dangerous catacombs of the underworld. Their dimension-bending ventures lead to run-ins with Dracula, the goddess of chaos Eris, monster-hunting extraordinaire Hoss Delgado, Jeff the Spider and a slew of other fiendish creatures. However, its dark, ironic plot is exactly what made The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy so great.

Part of Cartoon Network’s charm is that its animated series are unafraid to live on the edge and include humor that closely neighbored that of an adult, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is a prime example. One of the most unorthodox series of the 2000s, it provided a comical spin on the lore and mythical creatures of the underworld. A perfect blend of comedy and fantasy, the show is a flawless slapstick series that is a must-watch for those interested in underworld mythos.