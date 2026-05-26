One of the Best Animated Franchises of All-Time Reveals It Still Has New Ideas – Watch the Toy Story 5 Final Trailer

Despite the finality of Toy Story 3 all the way back in 2010, one of the best animated franchises of all-time has proven that you can’t keep a good toy down. The success of that movie, which earned over a billion dollars at the global box office and earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination, meant that despite a perfect ending, the series was far from over. It took nine years for Toy Story 4 to make its way into theaters, and though the wait has been slightly shorter, the series returns this summer with the upcoming fifth chapter in the beloved series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the June 19 release date for Toy Story 5, Disney and Pixar have debuted the final trailer for the upcoming sequel, one that makes it clear what’s at stake for the toys this time. As previously reported, Toy Story 5 will not only reunite Woody and Bo-Peep with their fellow toys, including Buzz, Jessie, and more, but will introduce a shocking new character into the equation, Lilypad, a frog-shaped tablet whose very existence seems poised to make Bonnie not care about toys at all anymore. Check out the Toy Story 5 final trailer below

Toy Story 5 Proves the Franchise Still Has Juice

Play video

The Toy Story 5 final trailer may be among the shortest that they’ve released but it quickly reveals how it’s not only staying relevant to its roots but bringing new jokes for fans that have been watching the series from the beginning. From Woody now having a shiny “bald spot” in the back, to the arrival of Lilypad, it’s clear that there are still some fresh ideas that haven’t been explored in the movies just yet that keep with the times but also how long the films have been in our lives. Furthermore, the Toy Story 5 final trailer is quick to subvert our expectations, with scenes that mirror specific moments from the original movie, like Jessie confronting Lilypad on the bed, like Woody confronts Buzz in the first film.

As noted, Toy Story 5 will bring back much of the iconic voice cast who have been with the series since the 1990s. Tom Hanks will once again voice Woody, with Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, with John Ratzenberger as Hamm, and Wallace Shawn as Rex, among others. Given the longevity of the series, though, there are some notable new members of the cast replacing voice actors who have either passed away or moved on, such as Jeff Bergman taking over the role of Mr. Potato Head from the late Don Rickles until and Anna Vocino taking on Mrs. Potato Head after the late Estelle Harris.

Toy Story 5 will also see some newcomers to the series, with Greta Lee voicing Lillypad, alongside Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants and Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy. The film will also change decades of lore for one character and have Woody and Jessie’s horse sidekick Bullseye finally speak, with Alan Cumming providing the voice for the character. Disney and Pixar have also confirmed that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, has a voice cameo in the film as the new character Pizza with Sunglasses.

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton in his franchise return, Toy Story 5 will play exclusively in theaters starting June 19, 2026.