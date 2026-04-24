One of the Best Movies of 2025 Just Joined HBO Max After Smashing Records

HBO Max just stocked one of its final additions for April, and it’s a 2025 movie that smashed all sorts of records. Last year was a great one for cinema, with movies like One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Hamnet driving high critical praise and big box office numbers. For fans who missed one of the best movies of 2025 in theaters, the wait to stream it at home is finally over after the film joined HBO Max’s streaming lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marty Supreme, A24’s R-rated sports dramedy starring Timothée Chalamet, made its streaming debut on HBO Max on April 24th following a record-breaking theatrical run. The nine-time Oscar nominee grossed $191 million worldwide to become A24’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing the previous record-holder, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and other top-grossing A24 films like Civil War, Materialists, and Talk to Me. It also achieved A24’s highest-grossing domestic release, surpassing $80 million, as well as the studio’s biggest opening day and highest per-screen average. It notched all of that success against a production budget of approximately $70 million.

Marty Supreme Is One of A24’s Best Movies Ever

Play video

Marty Supreme’s box office success isn’t the only thing to celebrate. The movie is one of A24’s best films to date, earning strong praise from critics and general audiences and reaching a high 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” distinction and an 82% audience score. Directed by Josh Safdie, the movie stars Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a fast-talking, reckless table tennis prodigy in 1950s New York. Loosely based on legend Marty Reisman, the movie follows Marty as he hustles his way to the top of the 1950s professional circuit, leaving a trail of broken relationships and self-destructive decisions in his frantic pursuit of fame.

The movie feels like a high-energy, anxiety-inducing character study that balances absurd, rapid-fire, 1950s-set hustle culture with intense personal destruction, mirroring the intense style of Uncut Gems. It’s both unpredictable and fun, with the frenetic pace making every table tennis match feel like a high-stakes, life-or-death battle. Marty Supreme also features some pretty compelling performances. Beyond Chalamet’s career-best performance as a stubborn, abrasive, yet magnetic hustler, the supporting cast that includes Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator, and Gwyneth Paltrow bring unpredictable energy to the film. Discussing Film’s Diego Andaluz described the movie as an “awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force,” with general audiences praising the movie’s high-energy, chaotic, and frenetic style.

What’s New on HBO Max?

April has been a strong month for HBO Max. Prior to Marty Supreme’s streaming debut on the platform, the streamer stocked dozens of other can’t-miss movies. HBO Max subscribers can now stream films like Practical Magic, The Devil Wears Prada, Twister, and Game Night, as well as The Mummy movies and most of the Alien franchise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!