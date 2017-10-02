Optimus Prime Will Return In The ‘Bumblebee’ Spin-Off

Transformers fans, you better get ready for more Optimus Prime. It appears that the Autobot leader will make an appearance in the Bumblebee spin-off movie.

There has yet to be a studio confirmation of Optimus Prime’s return, but the voice actor for the Autobot did say he would be part of the Transformers movie. During an interview with CineMovie, Peter Cullen was asked if fans would hear his voice in the Bumblebee spin-off. The actor, who has voiced Optimus Prime since the 1980s, said he would be lending his voice to the project.

Of course, there’s a small chance Cullen will pop into Bumblebee sans Optimus Prime, but it seems unlikely. The actor has made a name for himself because of his work with the Autobot leader, so fans don’t expect Cullen to come into Bumblebee without his iconic voice in tow.

Fans have known for awhile that Bumblebee would be getting his own spin-off, but work on the film only got underway recently. The film is currently in production and plans to hit theaters in December 2018. Paramount Pictures also released an official synopsis for the spin-off this summer, and you can check it out below:

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee will be directed by Travis Knight and welcome in a slate of brand-new talent. Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena are the film’s leads while Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, and more back the duo up.