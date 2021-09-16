Original Mad Max Movies Hit 4K Blu-ray with SteelBooks and a Box Set

Fans of the Mad Max film series just got a bunch of new options for their 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray library. Warner Bros. has launched standalone 4K Blu-ray releases with exclusive SteelBook variants for Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) starring Mel Gibson. They’ve also released a 4-disc anthology 4K Blu-ray set that adds Mad Max (1979) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

Pre-orders for the standalone Mad Max films in 4K Blu-ray and the Best Buy exclusive SteelBook variants are available to pre-order here at Best Buy with prices that range from $25.99 to $31.99. The SteelBooks were listed as “Coming Soon” at the time of writing, but they could go live at any moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to go all in with the Mad Max Anthology 4K Blu-ray box set, you can pre-order it here on Amazon for $89.99. A discount is highly likely on this set before the release date, and pre-orders will automatically get the lowest price. You won’t be charged until it ships. The release date for all of the new Mad Max 4K Blu-ray options is set for November 2nd.

As far as special features are concerned, we have details on The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome releases, which you can check out below. Special features for the anthology re pictured on Amazon in the image for the back of the set.

Mad Max: The Road Warrior:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

NEW DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Road War: The Making of The Road Warrior

Audio commentary by director George Miller and cinematographer Dean Semler

Introduction by critic Leonard Maltin

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

NEW DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

As for what’s next in the Mad Max franchise, look for Mad Max: Furiosa starring Anya Tayor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.