Oscars 2021: Nomadland Wins Best Picture

The 93rd Academy Awards have wrapped a tumultuous awards season by handing out its biggest award of the night. As most expected, Nomadland won this year's top award. Chloé Zhao wrote, directed, and edited the Frances McDormand-starring picture, featuring a 60-something nomad that embarks on a cross-country adventure during the Great Recession in 2008. Earlier in the night, Zhao also won Best Director.

Nomadland has been the runaway favorite at winning Best Picture at this year's awards, winning similar awards at most other major ceremonies this year. To date, the Zhao feature was won a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, and BAFTA Award as the top film in the land.

Up next for Zhao is Eternals for Marvel Studios, a feature that's set to span thousands of years. According to Eternals editor Dylan Tichenor, the group behind the movie is still working on finishing the movie's final cut ahead of its release later this year.

"I am [working] right now [with] Chloe [Zhao]. Chloe edits her movies and she has strong opinions. But she also wants to know everything I'm thinking, and frankly, we did the whole first cut without much input from her in terms of takes or this or that," Tichenor explained. "And she just watched it. And the things that she wants to tweak, we tweak. But by and large, she has really relied on our experience and our point of view. That's why we're hired, you know, for our creativity and our experience. And sense of humor. But I think that makes the best result."

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," she said in a separate interview while promoting Nomadland. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

