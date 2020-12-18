Oscars 2021: Movie Fans Upset After Chadwick Boseman Snubbed for Best Actor at Academy Awards

Film fans expecting Chadwick Boseman to posthumously win Best Actor at the 2021 Oscars say the late actor was "snubbed" after the Oscar was awarded to Anthony Hopkins for The Father. Many expected Sunday's presentation of the 93rd Academy Awards, which went against traditional order when it announced Nomadland as its Best Picture winner before the reveals of Best Actress and Best Actor, to end with last year's Joker Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix presenting the award to first-time nominee Boseman. But in a move many are calling an upset, an absent Hopkins was awarded his second Oscar over nominees Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), and Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

"The #Oscars shifting Best Picture ahead of Best Actor just to snub Chadwick Boseman is why I’m losing faith in award shows," reads a tweet from @JulianDelGaudio.

Reads a tweet from @RiseFallNickBck: “Are you seriously telling me the #Oscars rearranged traditional award presenting order just on the prospect Chadwick would posthumously win Best Actor and have a big celebration for him, only for Hopkins to win and not even be there for a speech so it just... ends??”

Twitter user @ungodlywests tweeted it "feels cruel" to "switch up the order of the awards to make your audience think you're gonna give Chadwick some sort of tribute" only for the show to end with little fanfare. Boseman was the last actor highlighted in the ceremony's annual In Memoriam segment.

Other users agreed. “They really used Chadwick as bait all to not even give him the Oscar,” tweeted @cinephilejen. “I’m so heated.” A tweet from user @fllenangels reads, “Them pushing best actor till the end just for Chadwick not to win was very f—ed up and it feels like they exploited his death for views.”

@kylebuchanan struck a nerve with a viral tweet that has already amassed more than 10,000 likes, tweeting, “They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up.” Here's what other Oscars viewers are saying about the snub: