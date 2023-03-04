Everything Everywhere All at Once: Michelle Yeoh Reveals What She Learned From Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once star Michelle Yeoh shared what she's learned from Jamie Lee Curtis. The two women have been on quite the award tour with the A24 movie. It's up for numerous Oscars at this year's ceremony. If that weren't exciting enough, it looks like Yeoh might bring home the big one. Sititng down with PEOPLE Magazine, the beloved actress shared what her friend has been doing to support her in the quest for Best Actress gold. "The love between me and Jamie Lee Curtis, it's all real, yeah," Yeoh explained. "We have known each other for many years." There are a bunch of texts back and forth and of course the spirited reactions whenever she wins another trophy.

"We fell in love on first email. She was like, 'Let's ditch the directors of the movie, the Daniels, and run away!' I was like, 'A woman after my own heart.' " Yeoh said before expanding. "When you meet someone and have that connection, it's not the length of time you've known them. A friendship became a very precious relationship."

The star continued, "She wakes up very early and I'm an early bird as well, so we end up texting each other. She's rooting for me. Jamie Lee is one of the most generous in spirit that I have ever met. She's always giving. She's always sending me something and texting 'Did you get it bae?' She's always sharing. And yet at the same time, she's friggin' Hollywood royalty — but she is nurturing."

All Kinds of History Being Made By The Film

At the SAG Awards, there wasn't a dry eye in the house after Yeoh's co-star gave a stirring speech. Ke Huy Quan talked about his experience as the cast continues to make firsts in cinema history.

"Recently, I was told that if I were to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me," an emotional Quan said. "It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change. When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities. And now, tonight, here we are."

"The landscape looks so different now from before, so thank you so much to all of you in this room, and everyone who contributed to these changes," Quan said. Pointing to Yeoh, Quan continued, "Michelle, I'm so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984, that one day we would meet on the big screen. Love you, Michelle. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis, and our entire cast."

Do you think that Everything, Everywhere, All At Once will win the big prize? Let us know down in the comments!