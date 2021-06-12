Owen Wilson Has Bad News for Wedding Crashers 2 Plans

✖

With comedian Owen Wilson taking part in the press tour for Marvel's Loki this week there's been a lot of chatter about a potential sequel to the hit 2005 film Wedding Crashers. Wilson even told ComicBook.com in an interview that the team behind it have "definitely been talking about it" and "we'll see what happens." Since then though Wilson has taken on a softer tone about the prospects of a sequel, at least about the potential for it getting in front of cameras very soon. Speaking with Collider, Wilson was quick to open up about his excitement for the project but threw water on it filming soon.

"There is a script and David Dobkin, who directed of course the first one, has been working on it and we've been talking about it and it's been nice talking to Vince," Wilson said. "It's one of those movies that seems to connect with people so if we can come up with something we think could be great then I'm sure we'll do it....Someone said August (filming start date) and I don't see that happening but I think it's before anything it was sort of making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

A product of New Line Cinema, the original Wedding Crashers was produced on a reported budget of $40 million and grossed over $283 million at the global box office and over $140 million in home media sales afterward. In other words, a huge hit. Previous attempts to get a sequel off the ground weren't successful, perhaps due in part to how the cast's profiles quickly rose after its release.

"I would 100%, 100% be down. I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set up," star Isla Fisher told ComicBook.com back in November of 2020. "I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in fantastic movies like [Godmothered]. Yeah, it'd be great fun!"

Around the same time Vaughn told ET that discussions of a Wedding Crashers sequel between himself, Wilson, and Dobkin had been taking place.

"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn said. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

