Owen Wilson Addressed Wedding Crashers 2 Rumors (Exclusive)

As Owen Wilson is in the midst of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this week's premiere of the Loki series, the actor is also part of a hot rumor online right now. More than a decade and a half later, Wedding Crashers looks to be gearing up for a sequel. Not only have the original cast members been hinting as much during interviews but a production listing would lead you to believe production is slated to reunite the original gang for filming on the sequel in August of this year. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Owen Wilson addressed those rumors.

"Well, we've definitely been talking aboout it. It was one of those movies that ppeople seem to, just like you were saying, really respond to," Wilson said on Monday. "It's always great working with Vince [Vaughn] and, yeah, we'll see what happens. I don't think it's definite but we'll see."

While Wilson seems to be hedging the expectations for a Wedding Crashers sequel, the cast is listed as part of the production in a new issue of Production Weekly and they have openly voiced their willingness to revisit the characters they played in 2005. This would call for Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams to reunite.

"I would 100%, 100% be down. I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that set up," Fisher told ComicBook.com November of 2020. "I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac."

Vaughn told ET back in October of 2020 that discussions of a Wedding Crashers sequel between himself, Wilson, and director David Dobkin had been taking place. "Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn said. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages." Wilson has since been tapped by Marvel for the upcoming Loki series, joining fellow Crashers alum McAdams who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange.

