Owen Wilson's Paint Trailer and Poster Released

After an iconic and wide-ranging career, Owen Wilson is stepping into a whole new kind of role with the movie Paint. This week, IFC Films released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming film, which will star Wilson as Carl Nargle, a fictional public television figure who seems to bear a loose resemblance to the real-life iconic painter and cultural phenomenon Bob Ross.

Owen Wilson is pitch-perfect as Carl Nargle, a public access painter whose life is upended when a younger, better artist comes to town. Watch the new trailer and see #Paint April 7th — Tickets on Sale Now!https://t.co/rAFD15QRZ9 pic.twitter.com/y6MGpLzz01 — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) March 7, 2023

Check out the new poster for #Paint starring Owen Wilson, Stephen Root, and Wendi McLendon-Covey in theaters April 7!

Head here to see all of the movie posters released so far in 2023 👀 —> https://t.co/UyzZX7Ozx7 pic.twitter.com/AsZ59YCVWA — Fandango (@Fandango) March 6, 2023

What is Paint about?

Paint centers on Carl Nargle, who has hosted Vermont's number one painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl's signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lucy Freyer, Lusia Strus, and Stephen Root. The film is written and directed by Brit McAdams, whose original screenplay had made the 2010 Black List for best unproduced screenplays.

Will Owen Wilson return in Loki Season 2?

In addition to Paint, this year is set to bring the arrival of the second season of Loki. Wilson will be reprising his role as Mobius M. Mobius in the series, but is playing coy about some of the exact details.

"Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great," Wilson told ComicBook.com last year. "Doing Loki, and we're filming that now in London... Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

"'Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?,'" Wilson had previously teased to Wired. "Um... yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we're going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that [show]."

Paint will be released by IFC Films on April 7th, followed by an exclusive premiere on AMC+ later this year.