Loki Star Owen Wilson Teases Season 2 Filming Start

The finale of Loki hit Disney+ last year and the post-credits confirmed that the series would be getting a second season. The follow-up will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and many other fan-favorite characters. Some of the show’s cast have been teasing their return, and it sounds like the show will begin filming this summer. In fact, Wilson recently answered some of the Internet’s most-asked questions while shooting a video for Wired, and teased the new season’s production start.

“‘Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?,’” Wilson read. “Um… yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we’re going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that [show].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout Loki‘s first season press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the series that Wilson wasn’t much of a Marvel fan before joining the MCU. However, during a chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

“They asked me a lot about— ‘It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.’ I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don’t know a ton about it, but I know …. Actually, yeah, I probably don’t know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I’ve seen Aquaman. He’s swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman.”

One person who will not be returning to Loki is director Kate Herron, who has opted to pursue other opportunities.

“I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren’t doing it in the showrunner system,” the director told THR. “So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six.”

Loki‘s first season is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.