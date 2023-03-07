Call of Duty Henry Cavill Movie Rumor Has Fans Divided

Call of Duty fans are pretty divided on a new rumor about Henry Cavill starring in a film about the shooter franchise. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet and with every major game under the sun now getting adapted for the big screen or television, rumors are swirling that Call of Duty's time may be coming. A Call of Duty movie has been in the cards for quite some time, but it has been stuck in development hell for years. The series is known for its cinematic, blockbuster campaigns that rival some of the great action films of the modern era, making it ripe for a big-screen adaptation.

A recent rumor from GiantFreakinRobot (via GamingBible) claims that former Superman star Henry Cavill is in talks to play Captain Price in a Call of Duty adaptation for Amazon. However, it's worth noting that GiantFreakinRobot has a reputation for making things up and reporting stuff that never comes true. While there have been some things that GiantFreakinRobot that have come true, you should take this report with the smallest of grain of salt you can find. However, true or not, it did start a debate about whether or not Cavill would be the right guy for the role. Obviously, he's British, he's pretty badass, but as has been a thing with a bunch of other video game castings as of late, many noted the guy who plays Price in the games should be the one who plays him in a movie. Actor Barry Sloane has done a killer job in the rebooted Modern Warfare series and fans on Twitter suggested he'd be the guy to play Price in a movie, if one ever happens.

Wishing a peaceful slumber to everyone except those who thought Henry Cavill was a good fit for Captain Price.



Y'all deserve a sleepless night. — Mah || 💀🧼 (@mahberri3s) March 5, 2023

talking about hiring henry cavill when barry sloane is literally captain john price and he acts outside of the game and he looks scrumptious doing it pic.twitter.com/wcCJQSxxgk — chevy (@arsonstlullaby) March 5, 2023

Whether or not a Call of Duty movie does happen remains to be seen. The games have reached a point where, visually speaking, they look very movie-like and have the scope and scale of a Hollywood production. It may not even be worth trying to compete with the games at this point, but as The Last of Us has proven, there is an appetite for these kinds of stories.

Do you want to see a Call of Duty movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.