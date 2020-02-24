Paddington 3: Is Florence Pugh Teasing a New Movie?

Over the past few years, the Paddington film franchise has taught audiences important lessons about friendship, kindness, and the power of orange marmalade. The fruit preserve has almost become synonymous with Paddington Bear at this point, which recently led to a delightful crossover on social media. Little Women and Black Widow star Florence Pugh captivated Instagram on Sunday night, when she shared a series of videos of herself making homemade marmalade in her kitchen. The delightful videos (which were hashtagged #PughMakesMarmalade), caught the attention of the official Paddington Twitter account, who remarked that the actress’ eight jars of spread would leave one for every day of the week, and one to share with a friend. Pugh responded to the tweet by offering to make sandwiches with the adorable bear, and to give him a spare jar.

Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me?

You can have a spare jar btw.. https://t.co/frAAgVjPni — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) February 24, 2020

Dear Ms Pugh, that’s a lovely idea. I will bring some of the marmalade Mrs Bird and I made last week so that we don’t use all of yours up. Thank you. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) February 24, 2020

While the exchange itself is enough to warm the Internet’s cold heart, it’s also made some wonder (or hope) for Pugh to make a cameo in Paddington 3. The threequel has been reportedly in development since 2018, although very little forward momentum has been publicly announced since then.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third,” producer David Heyman said in an interview at the time. “He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on.”

“Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it,” Heyman continued. “He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive.”

“I absolutely love doing Paddington,” Ben Winshaw, who voices the adorable bear, revealed. “It takes a lot of time, and each time I’ve done it, it’s taken the better part of a year. But… I would love to do another one.”

