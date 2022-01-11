A Quiet Place Sequel Gets New Director





A Quiet Place‘s next sequel just got a new director. According to Deadline, Paramount has enlisted PIG director Michael Sarnoski to drive this franchise into whatever the future holds. Last year, a lot of fans were stunned when Jeff Nichols ended up parting ways with the studio after the reception to both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Now, to be clear, a spinoff was already being worked on, but there was an “amicable” split between Paramount and the filmmaker. For Sarnoski, he rides the wave of the Nic Cage movie into an established horror franchise that has quickly gained fans in the social media era. On the studio side of things, they get a bit of fresh vision and the chance to make the third entry of the Emily Blunt/John Krasinski saga feel new. Part II of the series actually matched the performance of its predecessor amid the pandemic, which is no small feat.

Previously, as fans wonder where the story will go next, Total Film sat down with John Krasinski to talk about all things A Quiet Place. “I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski revealed. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski admitted. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

He continued, “But if I could think of a way to continue this world as elegantly as people deserve, because they gave me their trust in watching this movie and loving this movie as much as they did? Sure. But if you’re asking: do I think I could just do a third one, to just do a third one? No way.”

What would you like to see from A Quiet Place Part III? Do you want to be completely surprised? Let us know down in the comments below!