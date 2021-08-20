Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022
The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
When it comes to originals, Paramount+ has a couple of big titles on the way next month. June will kick off with the debut of the next South Park special, titled Streaming Wars. On June 12th, the third season of acclaimed series Evil will debut on the service, followed by the arrival of Players on June 16th and Jerry & Marge Go Large on June 17th.
Thriller series Yellowjackets broke records for Showtime at the beginning of the year, and Paramount+ subscribers are finally getting the chance to check it out on the streaming service. The first two episodes of Yellowjackets are being added to Paramount+ on June 8th.
You can take a look at the full Paramount+ June lineup below!
June 1
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon's Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher's Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can't Jump
Witness
Zoolander
June 8
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 12
Evil Season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
June 15
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
Wild Tales From the Farm
June 30
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)