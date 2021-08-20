Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.

When it comes to originals, Paramount+ has a couple of big titles on the way next month. June will kick off with the debut of the next South Park special, titled Streaming Wars. On June 12th, the third season of acclaimed series Evil will debut on the service, followed by the arrival of Players on June 16th and Jerry & Marge Go Large on June 17th.

Thriller series Yellowjackets broke records for Showtime at the beginning of the year, and Paramount+ subscribers are finally getting the chance to check it out on the streaming service. The first two episodes of Yellowjackets are being added to Paramount+ on June 8th.

You can take a look at the full Paramount+ June lineup below!