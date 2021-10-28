Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2021

The “mountain of entertainment” over at Paramount+ is about to get even bigger. The streaming service has been adding more movies and TV every month since it changed from CBS All Access, and November won’t be bucking that trend. Paramount+ recently revealed the lineup of films, TV shows, originals, and specials arriving over the course of November, and subscribers have quite a lot to look forward to.
Kicking off the month on November 1st, Paramount+ is adding a horde of movies to its roster. This includes titles like Addams Family Values, Fargo, Gone Baby Gone, Resident Evil, The Prestige, and several Friday the 13th films.
November will be a big month for Paramount originals. Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives on November 10th, followed by the premiere of The Game on November 11th and Mayor of Kingstown on November 14th. The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is set to arrive on the service on November 18th.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ November additions below!
November 1
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
China Moon
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday The 13th Part II
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
Hardball
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon A Time In The West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless In Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General’s Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
Troll 2
True Grit
November 3
Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
Before I Forget (Season 1)
Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom (Season 8)
November 8
Emperor
Pain & Gain
November 10
Clifford the Big Red Dog – Film Premiere
Aerial Britain (Season 2)
Air Warriors (Season 8)
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites (Season 2)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
November 11
The Game – Original Series Premiere
The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2 Premiere
November 14
Mayor of Kingstown – Original Series Premiere
Adele One Night Only – Special Premiere
November 17
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
Love & Listings (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
The Loud House (Season 4)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
November 18
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Premiere
Texas 6 – Season 2 Premiere
November 19
Oasis Knebworth 1996 – Premiere
November 24
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles – Premiere
November 26
A Loud House Christmas – Premiere