Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2021

The “mountain of entertainment” over at Paramount+ is about to get even bigger. The streaming service has been adding more movies and TV every month since it changed from CBS All Access, and November won’t be bucking that trend. Paramount+ recently revealed the lineup of films, TV shows, originals, and specials arriving over the course of November, and subscribers have quite a lot to look forward to.

Kicking off the month on November 1st, Paramount+ is adding a horde of movies to its roster. This includes titles like Addams Family Values, Fargo, Gone Baby Gone, Resident Evil, The Prestige, and several Friday the 13th films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

November will be a big month for Paramount originals. Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives on November 10th, followed by the premiere of The Game on November 11th and Mayor of Kingstown on November 14th. The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is set to arrive on the service on November 18th.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ November additions below!

November 1

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday The 13th Part II

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon A Time In The West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless In Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

November 3

Awkward (Seasons 1-5)

Before I Forget (Season 1)

Black Ink Crew (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom (Season 8)

November 8

Emperor

Pain & Gain

November 10

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Film Premiere

Aerial Britain (Season 2)

Air Warriors (Season 8)

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites (Season 2)

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

November 11

The Game – Original Series Premiere

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2 Premiere

November 14

Mayor of Kingstown – Original Series Premiere

Adele One Night Only – Special Premiere

November 17

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)

Love & Listings (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 6)

The Loud House (Season 4)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

November 18

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Premiere

Texas 6 – Season 2 Premiere

November 19

Oasis Knebworth 1996 – Premiere

November 24

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles – Premiere

November 26

A Loud House Christmas – Premiere