Patton Oswalt Trolls ‘Ratatouille’ Fans with His Dark Take on a Sequel

Pixar is having a moment with sequels right now. Incredibles 2 was the fourth highest grossing film of 2018 and Toy Story 4 is just around the corner. However, there is one animated staple that still needs a follow up: Ratatouille.

The 2008 Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature starred Patton Oswalt as Remy, a rat with unusual chef skills. Well, Oswalt took to Twitter yesterday to troll fans about the nonexistent sequel, Rata2ouille.

First day shooting RATA2OUILLE! There were creative differences with @BradBirdA113 but the new script and directing by Abel Ferrara are fantastic! So excited for you guys to see this! (Photo from IG: newyorknico) pic.twitter.com/sZsBXBVQkg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 13, 2019

“First day shooting RATA2OUILLE! There were creative differences with @BradBirdA113 but the new script and directing by Abel Ferrara are fantastic! So excited for you guys to see this! (Photo from IG: newyorknico),” Oswalt wrote.

Yikes! Things seemed to have taken a dark turn for Remy, who looks to have met his maker after an all-night booze and cigarettes binge.

Oswalt tagged Brad Bird, the co-director and co-writer of Ratatouille, in the post. Bird, who also helmed both The Incredibles films and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, was quick to respond to Oswalt’s tweet.

And the shot below is where the movie STARTS. What they call a photorealistic “reimagining” is in fact a shameless play for attention from the Actors branch in next years Oscars if you ask me! I will not soon forgive you for validating this take, @pattonoswalt!!! //t.co/OTrwcge2Nk — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) February 14, 2019

“And the shot below is where the movie STARTS. What they call a photorealistic ‘reimagining’ is in fact a shameless play for attention from the Actors branch in next years Oscars if you ask me! I will not soon forgive you for validating this take, @pattonoswalt!!!,” Bird wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the posts, adding their own twists to the macabre joke.

“Though he remains uncredited, Werner Herzog’s rewrites really took this project to the next level,” @joeyheadset wrote.

“Wow. Disney is really going to remake everything as live action,” @SonofdodAda joked.

While there are no current plans to bring back Ratatouille, Bird is currently in development to make 1906, an adventure film about a young man who “discovers a series of secrets and lies that left San Francisco highly vulnerable to the fires that engulfed it in the aftermath of the historical 1906 earthquake.”

Oswalt also has plenty of projects in the works. His sitcom, A.P. Bio, returns to NBC next month for its second season. This year, you can catch him lending his voice to The Secret Life of Pets 2 as well as playing Professor Dementor in the live-action Kim Possible film, which is the character he voiced on the animated series. He was also cast in the upcoming Veronica Mars reboot which will be dropping on Hulu sometime this year.

Incredibles 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and Toy Story 4 will be hitting theaters on June 21st.