Patty Jenkins Addresses Working on Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron at the Same Time

✖

To say that director Patty Jenkins is busy is a little bit of an understatement. Wonder Woman 1984 may have just debuted last week, but she already has quite a few things in progress, including the recently announced Wonder Woman 3 and the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron. With Rogue Squadron expected in 2023 and Wonder Woman 3 fast-tracked at WB, Jenkins will be working on both films at once and it's all a matter of organizing how the multiple projects can work at once.

Speaking with Collider, Jenkins confirmed that she will be working on Wonder Woman 3, Rogue Squadron, a Cleopatra movie and more once she finishes press for Wonder Woman 1984, revealing that she's going to working on all of the projects rather than simply focusing on just one.

"All of them really, and I have a TV show, all of them' but I'm super excited to head into... I think they're all great and I continue to push them along and we have sort of plans for what will go first and try to organize how multiple things can happen," Jenkins said.

She further explained that part of doing multiple things at once comes from each projecting needing more than just "one year" and that she's learning how to balance things.

"You can never do it in one year. You could never do a good Star Wars movie in one year or a good Cleopatra in one year. I think each of those movies take two years probably," Jenkins said. "But I do think, as I even learned on the two Wonder Woman's, I already had sold a limited TV series that I was in love with when they decided to move the Wonder Woman 1984 release date up. So suddenly it was happening on top of each other. And I was actually able to write a huge treatment and have a bunch of creative meetings and go off and do my show while pre-production was happening for Wonder Woman 1984. So, there are a lot of ways. Certainly, until I'm on set shooting Star Wars, I could be developing all sorts of other things and pushing them forward. It is actually possible. So, I think that's apparently how people do it, do multiple things at one time, which I'm usually pretty singularly focused, but I'm getting better at this all the time."

As for how Jenkins will do it, she's previously confirmed that she's already pretty far along in development of Rogue Squadron.

"We're very far into the — we're finishing the treatment basically, which is pretty big," Jenkins confirmed with Collider. "So, it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it. I'm super excited about the story."

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023. Wonder Woman 3 does not yet have a release date.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images