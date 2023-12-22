Star Wars Teases When Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Takes Place in the Timeline

✖

We learned a whole lot of Star Wars news at yesterday's Disney Investor Day live stream, including the fact that Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins, will be helming a brand new movie called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which is expected to be released in December of 2023. StarWars.com shared a lot of the info about their new projects today, including a quote from Jenkins.

"It’s been a lifelong dream as a filmmaker to one day make a great fighter pilot film," Jenkins shared. "As the daughter of a great fighter pilot myself, some of the best memories of my life are of seeing my father's squadron take off in their F4s every morning, and hearing and feeling the awe-inspiring power and grace. When he passed away in service to this country it ignited a burning desire to one day channel all of those emotions into one great film. When the perfect story arrived in combination with another true love of mine, the incomparable world of Star Wars, I knew I’d finally found my next film. I’m extremely honored and excited to take it on, and grateful to Lucasfilm, Disney, and the fans for extending that thrill to me."

"Patty has established herself as one of the top directors working in the film industry today," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added. "She’s a visionary who knows how to strike the balance between action and heart, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the Star Wars galaxy."

You can learn more about the history of Star Wars' Rogue Squadron here and check out a description of the show below:

"The next Star Wars feature film will be Rogue Squadron — directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman franchise). The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

Yesterday, Kennedy announced many more exciting projects. We'll be getting an untitled film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) to tie in with The Mandalorian, and we also learned that Hayden Christensen will be playing Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. We also learned a bit about Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch and we got a glimpse at Andor, the upcoming Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luno as Cassian Andoer. There will also be a new animated show titled Visions, which will feature a series of animated short films.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023.