Paul Bettany Has Hilarious Reaction to Top: Gun Maverick Beating Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office

When it comes to box office success, Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie has managed to outperform some heavy-hitters, including The Avengers and Titanic, and this week it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Of course, this has caused a hilarious conflict of interest in the Jennifer Connelly/Paul Bettany household. Connelly plays Penny Benjamin opposite Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the Top Gun sequel whereas Bettany played Vision in the Marvel film. Yesterday, Bettany took to Instagram to react to the news that his wife's film has beaten his own.

"I'm just never gonna live this down in my house," Bettany joked, sharing a Variety article about the box office numbers. Connelly shared the post to her Instagram stories with a heart emoji. You can check out Bettany's post below:

This week, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why Top Gun: Maverick has been doing so well, and even made some Marvel comparisons.

"I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful, I go see the same movies, but it's also nice to see the real deal and to be part of a camaraderie of characters that get up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be," Bruckheimer explained. "The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors."

As for Bettany's future with Marvel, it is currently unclear if he'll be showing up again. However, it seems likely considering WandaVision left off with him playing White Vision, a new version of his character. Recently, ComicBook.com chatted with Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) who said she would love to see Wanda and Vision reunite. "Yeah!" she replied when asked about wanting Wanda and Vision's romance to be rekindled. "I always want to be reunited with Paul Bettany painted faces ... That face is amazing."

Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in select theatres and is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st.