Paw Patrol: The Movie Is Now Live on Paramount+

Paw Patrol: The Movie is now available to stream on Paramount+. For parents of young children and other fans, this has been a long time coming. Last year presented some unique challenges, but things have come together very quickly. It was always slated for an August 2021 release. Before this. Paw Patrol had a number of direct to DVD movies at Walmart and some Vudu digital releases. But, this is the first big feature with a massive budget and marketing push behind it. So, you can check out what all the parties have to say about Chase and the gang down below:

When the movie was announced, both Paramount and Spin Masters were thrilled to bring the project to audiences everywhere.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen," said Dodge. "This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences."

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks offered. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

Paw Patrol: The Movie dropped an official description below.

"Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever! No city is too big; no pup is too small!"

